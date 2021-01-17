From staff reports Sunny skies brought out Longview residents — and their best friends — outdoors Saturday to enjoy the city’s numerous parks, such as Stragent Dog Park off the Paul Boorman Trail. Those ideal outdoor conditions are expected to continue today and Monday before rain comes into the forecast beginning Tuesday and continues most of this week. Temperatures are expected to hit the upper 50s today and rise into the mid-60s on Monday. The low tonight is forecast to be about freezing, while Monday’s low is expected to reach the upper 40s.
