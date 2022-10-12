A Gilmer ISD bus driver, while delivering students home after school, found a dead boy along the road, according to the district’s superintendent.
Superintendent Rick Albritton asked for prayers for the Gilmer ISD community in a statement posted on his Facebook page.
“One of our bus drivers discovered a deceased person on the side of the road while delivering students home from school,” the statement said. “Please keep any families, students, or staff members impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers.”
Albritton did not release the name of the bus driver.