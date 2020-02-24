Pretrial supervision has been ordered for a former Longview pawn shop employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the shop through unauthorized repricing and repawning of merchandise.
According to an arrest warrant, James Carl Frazier, 24, of Gilmer worked for Insta Cash Pawn, at 1200 E. Marshall Ave., last year when he changed the price on some jewelry items to a lower price at which he bought them, then repawned the items at a higher price.
The store's director of operations provided documentation to Longview police that Frazier took $7,300 from the company.
Frazier later admitted to investigators that, in one instance, in changed the $725.16 original price on a 24-inch gold chain down to $199 and later repawned it for $1,400, according to the warrant.
Frazier was arrested Nov. 16 on a state jail felony theft charge and posted a $10,000 bond that same day.
On Feb. 18, District Judge Scott Novy ordered Frazier be placed on pretrial supervision and reset his arraignment for Friday. Pretrial supervision requires a person accused of a crime to be overseen by a pretrial supervision officer and to adhere to certain conditions.