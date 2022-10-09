A painting that's toured more than 1,000 miles across the state is being raffled to help local women in need.
Diedra Long Camp is originally from College Station but moved to Longview about a year-and-a-half ago, she said. She has been painting for four years and specializes in watercolors.
"I've always loved art," Camp said. "I went through a series of losses in my life ... I lost my husband; I lost my brother; I lost a child. Art was the one thing that really spoke to me. ... I learned that through art, it not only healed me, but it would heal people around me."
Camp's connection to art and creative endeavors is what helps her naturally capture the subject of her pieces, which often include people's lives, their happiness, their joy and their sadness, she said.
"I like to focus on anything that's color, has refracted light, has movement, motion and emotion to it," she said.
In August, Camp was at the Women's Health Boutique in Longview, which offers wigs, mastectomy bras, breast prosthesis, compression garments, breast pumps, maternity needs and more. The business also has stores in Tyler, Dallas, Plano and Oak Cliff.
While at the boutique, Camp said she saw a dressed mannequin that stood out to her.
"When I saw it, I was like, I 'wanna paint that 'cause it was sparkly, it had spunk, it had some stature to it, and I just thought, 'Oh, I 'wanna paint that,' " she said.
That's when Camp started chatting with boutique owner Vicki Jones. Jones was enthusiastic about Camp's request and told her she wanted to purchase the painting when it was done and hang it up in the boutique.
Camp had another idea.
As a way to help her customers, Jones started the Angel Gifts program 30 years ago. The program allows people to donate gently used items, such as prosthesis and wigs, which are then cleaned up and given to customers who may need financial help, Jones said.
Five years ago, the program expanded to include a fund called the Hope For All Fund, she said. The fund came about after an anonymous customer offered to pay off another woman's wig that she was set to make payments on, Jones said.
Since the boutique is considered a medical supply store, it accepts insurance for some of its products. However, Jones said oftentimes customers won't have insurance, or the item they need won't be covered or they could have a large deductible.
The money from the fund can be used to pay for customers' items that their insurance doesn't cover or they can't afford, Jones said. That could include anything from compression hosiery to wigs and more, she said.
The fund is held in a separate account than the boutique's so that donated money never gets mixed with store costs, she said.
When Jones told Camp she was willing to purchase her mannequin painting, Camp suggested raising funds for Angel Gifts instead. The two decided to sell raffle tickets for the painting with 100% of the earnings going to the Hope For All Fund.
Camp's 18-inch by 24-inch painting titled "Surrender to Victory" shows a mannequin in an outfit with wings and a storm brewing in the background while sunlight shines in the foreground. Since creating the piece, it's been on tour across the state including stops in Tyler, Plano, Dallas and Oak Cliff, Camp said.
Raffle ticket prices are one for $5, five for $20 or as many as a person wishes to purchase, she said.
The official raffle drawing for the painting is set 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Women's Health Boutique at 605 N .Sixth Street. After it's presented to the winner, Camp will start selling 16-inch by 20-inch giclee prints of the piece. From the sale of each print, $20 will go to the Hope For All Fund indefinitely, she said.
"As long as it's on my website, it's 'gonna go to Women's Health Boutique," Camp said.
Raffle tickets can be purchased on Camp's website at diedralongcampart.com/surrender-to-victory .