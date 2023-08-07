One hundred-degree heat beat down Friday on Roberto Pow as he sat underneath a tree on Methvin Street for a moment of shade. Next to him, a shopping cart held a pair of shoes, clothing and empty containers.
Pow is staying at a Motel 6 with the help of his daughter, but when he's not able to get a room, he sleeps in the grass of a nearby clearing.
"I got a bed spread, and I lay down there and I go to sleep," he said.
Sometimes Pow visits the Longview Public Library for respite from the heat, but he said comments by children about his appearance make him hesitant to return.
"I sit there for so long, that's the only place I got to go to cool off," Pow said.
On Friday at One Love Longview, homeless residents like Pow voiced a need for more public cooling centers — and warming centers in the winter.
Dan Stowers said he lives in a Camaro his brother bought him. He keeps all of his belongings in the car and sleeps in it.
The first few days living in the car, Stowers would run the AC to stay cool, but that used gas, so he said he's been going without for a while.
In the past, Stowers has stayed at the Salvation Army and Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, and now is a frequent client of One Love Longview.
Seeking relief
This past week, One Love Longview on McCann Road extended its hours until 10 p.m. in response to the summer heat wave.
Executive Director Amanda Veasy said she asked clients what they needed, and the overwhelming response was relief from the sun.
The promise of air conditioning brought Stowers to One Love Longview. When he returns to his car at night, the first thing he does is open the windows to get air flowing. He also tries to go to bed early to avoid sleeping through the morning sun.
"That sun will wake you up in the morning if you're in a car," Stowers said. "The sweat starts drippin', and you gotta get out or you're gonna fry."
John Johnson, another One Love Longview client, said he lives in an encampment in the woods.
"As soon as the sun comes up, you can start feeling it," he said. "As soon as the sun hits the sky, you can feel the temperature start rising."
Johnson said he typically arrives to One Love Longview at 9 a.m. and stays busy by helping clean and straighten up the building, watching movies and television and playing board games.
He said he tries to stay as long as he can, so the new extended hours have benefited him and make him feel safe.
Johnson mentioned the library as the only other public place he'd go to to get cool. More cooling and heating centers throughout the city would help people who walk to get to shelters and service organizations, he said.
"It takes me 45 minutes to walk here .. and I know I have a friend that walks an hour-and-a-half to get here some days," Johnson said. "We would have more places to go other than the two that's available to us."
Summer heat has affected so many homeless people that Johnson recalled a recent night when at least 65 people were at One Love Longview.
'You just can't do nothing'
Longview service organization leaders voiced mixed opinions about the need for more heating and cooling centers.
Greater Longview United Way Executive Director Evan Dolive said there is an absolute need.
"At the United Way, we have had some calls to our INFOline of Gregg County asking about cooling centers, which we direct them to the Longview Public Library," he said.
Dolive said the problem with only having the library on West Cotton Street as a heating and cooling center is people who don't live nearby and might have unreliable transportation.
Additionally, the Greater Longview United Way also recently has received calls from residents unable to pay their electricity bills and are living without AC.
In those instances, GLUW refers people to organizations that offer utility assistance, such as Longview Community Ministries and the Salvation Army.
Meanwhile, firsthand experience makes Salvation Army Capt. Tamara Robb believe people aren't utilizing existing resources enough.
The city briefly opened a cooling center in partnership with the Salvation Army on East Cotton Street, Robb said. But no one showed up in a week's span, and the center closed shortly after, she said.
She recalled being disappointed it wasn't used.
"So we just work with what we have open and refer people to those facilities," Robb said. "We just don't see the need for an additional facility to be opened."
She noted that if the city asked her organization to reopen a cooling center, it would. But that hasn't happened.
Veasy, of One Love Longview, said a member of the nonprofit organization's board contacted the library and the city to see if it is possible to get the library opened as a cooling center.
Board President Denise Howell said she was compelled to ask because of the recent heat wave.
Howell owns a pool service and maintenance company, which means she and her husband spend extended periods of time outside. She mentioned a client of One Love Longview who is in a hospital ICU after being found on the side of the road by police.
When speaking with Library Director Jennifer Eldridge, Howell said she was told the reason the library can't extend its hours is because of employee overtime.
"Honestly, considering the amount the city spends on payroll, I think that the overtime hours are just a drop in the bucket," Howell said. "I think we could've done better planning ahead so maybe we can create an action plan for the next heat wave as temperatures become more extreme and time goes on. It certainly is a learning opportunity. You can't just do nothing."
Everyone welcome
Eldridge said the library is open as an official shelter in emergencies or natural disasters. She said staff overtime hours are usually budgeted for emergencies.
As a public building, she said residents are welcome inside all day, every day for any reason during its operating hours.
"As long as you're not causing any disruptions to services or patrons and following policies, you are welcome to be there all day," Eldridge said.
The library is a 35,000-square-foot building, and even during the severe storm in June when it was used as a cooling center, it wasn't close to capacity, she added.
City spokesman Richard Yeakley said that while the library doesn't maintain a specific designation as a cooling or heating center, it is open to all residents.
He said the city has been proactive in letting the community know the library is open for visitors to get warm or cool.
While there has been no specific campaign to promote the library as a heating or cooling center, the city promotes the library and its services through the city's website, social media and in person, Yeakley said.