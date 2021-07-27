Root beer floats are more than just tasty concoctions that blend ice cream and soda — they’re also vehicles for science education.
Students learned about states of matter using the fizzy floats with ingredients and knowledge supplied by two downtown Longview businesses Tuesday during the “Tasty Matter” workshop at Longview World of Wonders.
Macy Bannert of Wild Honey Creamery and John Oglesbee of Oil Horse Brewing Co. teamed for the second annual workshop at the downtown hands-on children’s museum to share their expertise in their respective crafts.
Bannert brought a one-quart ice cream machine along with a quart of unfrozen ice cream base for Wild Honey’s Sweet Cream ice cream. Oglesbee brought ingredients and other items for Oil Horse’s own root beer.
“We taught the kids how root beer is made, and how that relates to the states of matter — and how ice cream is made, and how that relates to the states of matter,” Bannert said. “And we’re able to show visible representation of solids, liquids and gas through a root beer float."
Oglesbee spread out some of the ingredients used in his root beer — birch bark, peppermint, orange peel, ginger root and star anise — to let the children touch, smell and taste them.
He said they also did an experiment using the carbonation in bottled soda. He handed Mentos candies to the students, who then placed a single candy into a freshly opened soda. The candy caused the soda to release gas, which caused it to create an eruption and push the liquid out of the bottle.
Later in the workshop, Oglesbee distributed new bottles of soda, and the experiment was repeated with two Mentos.
Oglesbee said the experiment provides a manual demonstration of experiences children sometimes only see on the internet.
“They get to see those all the time on YouTube,” he said. “They don’t always have the chance to do it in person hands-on, so they have a great time with that.”
Not all of the students made floats with their root beer and ice cream. Some opted to enjoy them separately, though fun was consistent for all.
Peyton Hart, 11, said she liked being able to taste the different items that were part of the workshop.
“I loved it,” she said.
Noah Cook, 11, said the workshop was educational.
“I didn’t know there were that many spices in root beer and that most ice creams are based off of one flavor,” he said.
Longview World of Wonders Marketing Coordinator Beth Swindell said the partnerships with other downtown businesses makes the workshop unique, though she said all of the museum’s culinary events “are well received and well attended.”
Swindell said the museum had a plan this past year to expand its culinary offerings for children and adults in the fall, but that became impossible with the COVID-19 pandemic. She indicated some new offerings are on the horizon.
“But now, we have some options,” she said.