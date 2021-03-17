Twelve-year-old Laura Brown of Hallsville delivered a sweet surprise to Longview health care workers Wednesday as she brought them a donation of Girl Scout cookies as a gift from the community.
Laura, a member of Girl Scout Troop 7286 of Hallsville, gave 92 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to Longview Regional Medical Center as a way to say “thank you” to frontline workers.
“We just wanted to donate to the people who have helped our community so much during the past year,” her mom, Amy Brown, said.
Laura, who attends Hallsville Junior High School, said the gift really came from the community as it was the community she called upon to help with the donation. While selling cookies this year, Laura ask people if they would like to buy a box of Girl Scout cookies to be given to frontline workers instead of or in addition to purchasing cookies for themselves.
Her goal was to sell 100 boxes of cookies for health care workers, and she came close to her goal as the community rallied to purchase 92 boxes.
Amy Brown said many boxes were bought by parents or spouses of doctors and nurses or fellow nurses who wanted to give back to their peers.
“We had people who said, ‘I’m going to buy five boxes for myself and five boxes for the hospital.’ It was really cool,” Brown said. “It was really nice to see the community stepping out this way.”
It’s not uncommon for Girl Scouts to use cookie sales as a way to give back. In the past, Laura’s troop has delivered cookies to police officers, firefighters and even to Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier Parish, Louisiana.
“One of the cornerstones of Girl Scouts is community service and giving back to the community,” Brown said.
Longview Regional Medical Center Marketing Director Libby Bryson said the donation Wednesday helped brighten the spirits of doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital. Bryson said the hospital is grateful to the community for stepping up consistently throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to show support for frontline workers.
“Longview Regional Medical Center continues to be incredibly appreciative of the overwhelming response from the community to step up and find ways to give back throughout the pandemic,” Bryson said. “Many people — including children — have shown their kindness to our team. It means so much to us. Our hospital staff is very thankful. We definitely feel the love from our community.”