Longview-area children had a brush with better dental hygiene Saturday by donating their candy from trick-or-treating to an organization that sends the goodies to troops overseas.
In return, the children received goody bags courtesy of Mack & Hansen Orthodontics in Longview, with each bag containing a toothbrush, toothpaste and coupons to local restaurants.
Mack & Hansen, owned by husband-and-wife Andrew Hansen and Spencer Mack, teamed up Saturday for the second annual Candy Give-Back Drive with the Menchie's frozen yogurt franchise owned by Krupal Patel. Mack & Hansen collected Halloween candy at Menchie's to send to Operation Gratitude, which in turn ships the candy to American service members serving overseas.
The event entered its second year "because we had such a great turnout last year," said Makenzi Ross, treatment concierge at the orthodontics practice. Within an hour after the two-hour event started, the staff from Mack & Hansen collected three or four loads of Halloween candy, she said.
The orthodontics staff and employees at Menchie's handed out goody bags from separate canopies outside the frozen yogurt shop on Hawkins Parkway.
Jennifer Macurino, manager and shift leader at Menchie's, said her crew handed out about 150 goody bags with about an hour left to go.
"It's been going really great," she said. "I love this job and my co-workers. ... Just the vibe, the energy the people bring."
The good vibes apparently spread inside Menchie's as children and their parents ate cups of frozen yogurt. Children said they had no qualms about parting with the fruits of their trick-or-treating labors.
"I got to keep five pieces of candy," said Lily Dodson, 9, of Longview, who showed up with her mother, Brittany Dodson, and siblings Lucy, 6, and Landon, 3.
Her mother said she brought a bag of candy to the event and participated a year ago as well.
Participating for the first year, Christy Guzman of Longview showed up with her husband and four children and received three goody bags.
"The kids had a lot of (Halloween) candy and enough to last to the next Halloween," Guzman said. "We thought it was a really good idea to teach the kids to give back."
Her 11-year-old son, Micah, agreed, saying, "I like to help people."
David Sims of Hallsville arrived shortly afterward with his four sons and one daughter.
"It's for a good cause, and they enjoy supporting the troops," he said.