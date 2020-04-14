Will Bateman, his wife, Marisa, and three dogs already were confined to their home because of the shelter-in-place order to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but now they are stuck in a house without electricity or water — and it could be days and a couple of chilly nights before the juice is back on.
Thousands of East Texans still did not have power Monday after two lines of storms moved through the region Sunday that were similar to a storm that caused extensive damage to Longview on May 8 last year.
Around 5 p.m. Monday, AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported a total of 18,494 outages in Texas on its website. In Gregg County, 10,602 customers were without power.
In Harrison County, 833 SWEPCO customers still had no electricity, while Upshur County had 3,608 and Rusk County had 302 in the dark.
SWEPCO sent an email to customers at around 3 p.m. Monday that said the estimated restoration time is noon Thursday.
SWEPCO spokeswoman Carey Sullivan said the restoration time the company sends out is when it expects 95% of customers will have electricity again. She said if the estimation is several days, most will have power before that.
By 5 p.m. Monday, Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative reported 12,897 outages on its website. Spokesman Tony McCullough said it started with more than 38,000 meters out Sunday night.
McCullough said Upshur Rural did not have an estimated restoration time because as it moved through the rural areas it kept finding more damage, such as trees down.
“As bad as the damage was, our guys go out the minute the storm leaves,” he said. “While the winds were still blowing, they were out, and they worked through the night and straight through the day. They will work until 8 (Monday) evening and then start again at 6 (this) morning.”
In rural Upshur County, Pritchett Water Supply Corp. reported that it planned to use generators to help restore its ability to provide water to its customers.
National Weather Service meteorologist Mario Valverde in Shreveport said Sunday’s storms are similar to what Longview experienced last May, with straight-line winds causing damage.
The first storm Sunday morning resulted in one confirmed tornado in Harrison County, Valverde said. It was the only confirmed tornado in the area.
The warm front and moisture from the first storm combined with a cold front pushing through in the evening resulted in the second storm, with winds reaching almost 100 mph, he said. The May storm had wind speeds up to 80 mph.
“They were very similar storms in the type of things that happened — warm, moist air and then a cold front moving through,” Valverde said. “The difference is who was impacted. Last year, we had several tornadoes, and in Longview, you had a lot of straight-line wind and the downed trees. This time, it was somewhere else. The tornado was in Harrison County, and wind damage in Longview. It’s just where the storms happened to line up this time.”
The cold front that caused the storm Sunday evening also means customers who face an extended time without power will be spending a couple of chilly evenings, according to weather service predictions. The service is expecting lows around 39 degrees in Longview tonight and about 43 degrees on Wednesday night.
April and May are extreme weather season in the area, Valverde said. So people should prepare for more storms or tornadoes and have a plan now, he said.
Longview police and city spokesman Shawn Hara reported about 25 to 30 sites with trees down and blocking roads Monday.
Bateman lives on Eden Drive, where he said a tree fell into the road. Another tree split their camper in half, and one fell on his company truck and his wife’s car; both vehicles are ruined, he said.
While is personal truck was parked in the garage, Bateman said he cannot get it out of the driveway because of the other damage. His waterline also was broken, he said.
“We weren’t prepared,” he said. “The storm in the morning came; everybody’s safe. But nobody knew this second set of storms was coming in. It wasn’t even raining. The wind kicked up for I want to say 10 minutes.”
Despite the storm causing extensive damage and the COVID-19 pandemic happening, Bateman said he still has reasons to be positive.
“I’ve still got my life, still got my house, lost a couple of things, but it’s OK,” he said. “I’ve got a job, good friends, good family and my job. They’ve bent over backwards helping me with all of this, and I’m blessed.”