Kilgore College is about to saves thousands of dollars on its electricity bill.
On Wednesday, AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co. presented Kilgore College with a $121,386.90 check for upgrading its lighting for energy efficiency.
The college’s upgrades will save it both energy and money. According to SWEPCO, Kilgore College is expected to save around $155,000 a year and about $12,900 a month.
According to a written statement from SWEPCO, the funds are part of the company’s Schools Conserving Our Resources market transformation program.
The SCORE program, created with the help of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, provides financial incentive to private and public educational institutions for new and retrofit lighting installments.
According to its online program manual, SCORE was created in 2007 to “reduce peak electric demand.”
Some of the program objectives include encouraging delivery of energy efficient products, transforming the market by addressing barriers to the adoption of energy efficiency, providing educational and support services to implement the products and creating a simple process to streamline the process to encourage market participation.
According to SWEPCO, the new measures reduce electricity use and the school’s electric bill. The incentives are based on deemed savings, or verified demand and energy savings.