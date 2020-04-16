From staff reports
AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. and Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative both expect to have electric service restored today to all its customers who lost power from storms that blew through East Texas on Sunday.
As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, SWEPCO had brought back power to all but about 1,400 East Texas customers, spokeswoman Cindy Phillips said in an email.
Crews from the Upshur Rural, which buys some of its electricity from SWEPCO, restored service by 5 p.m. Wednesday to all but 825 meters that lost service during the storms, spokesman Tony McCullough said. He said he expected meters remaining without power to dip to fewer than 500 by Wednesday evening.
SWEPCO was on target to return service to remaining customers in Gilmer and Gladewater by 10 p.m. Wednesday and noon today in Longview, spokeswoman Karen Wissing said in an email sent at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Wissing, based at SWEPCO headquarters in Shreveport, reported additional crews have joined SWEPCO, AEP and contract crews already working in the restoration effort. They are practicing social distancing and other measures to stay healthy and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Damage from high winds and lightning was widespread and required significant repair work throughout East Texas, she said. Damage included broken poles, downed wires and trees fallen from outside rights of way, causing power failures and making access more difficult.
A tree that fell in Sunday’s storms also killed James Kelly Kalinec, 60, of Gladewater at his home near White Oak and Duncan roads.
The first line of storms left 22,000 SWEPCO customers without power Sunday morning, mostly in Texas and Louisiana, Wissing said. Crews restored power to 14,000 customers by the afternoon. However, more storms struck Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas during the late afternoon and evening, pushing the total number of customers without power to 64,000 by 9 p.m. Sunday.
Gilmer-based Upshur Rural lost service to 38,000 of its 46,000 meters during the storms, McCullough said. He said Upshur Rural crews, six contractor crews, two Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative crews, along with Upshur Rural’s substation, engineering, dispatchers and call center employees, continued repairs Wednesday morning with 3,413 meters out.
McCullough said crews from Panola-Harrison and Cherokee electric cooperatives joined the repair work Wednesday. Cherokee and Trinity Valley electric cooperatives will send additional crews today as the restoration process nears completion.
The goal is to have all Upshur Rural co-op members have service restored today, McCullough said. He had no time estimate.
McCullough said the storm broke 50 poles, with each pole taking three or more hours to replace, depending on location.
“Some challenging repairs still lie ahead with areas being in extremely wet areas,” he said.
He advised co-op members to be aware of damaged trees and remaining power lines that are low or on the ground, and to report them.
Co-op members may call (903) 843-2536 or (800) 259-2536. Gilmer-based Upshur Rural serves members in Upshur, Gregg, Cass, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Smith and Wood counties.
SWEPCO customers may follow updates at swepco.com or download the company’s app.