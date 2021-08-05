As summer draws to a close, Longview families will have one last chance to take a dip at Ingram Pool and one more week to visit Longview Swim Center.
Friday is the last day to swim at Ingram Pool and Aug. 13 will be the last day to swim at Longview Swim Center.
Ingram Pool, 1400 N. 10th St., will be open 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Admission is $2 for children and $3 for adults.
Longview Swim Center, 1111 W. Fairmont St., will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily Tuesday through Aug. 13. Admission is $2 for children and $3 for adults.
Following the final day of public pool use, the city will officially close its pools for the summer by giving four-legged friends a chance to take a swim during the Dog Days of Summer on Aug. 14.
Dog Days of Summer, set from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 14, is an annual event in which the city allows residents to bring their dogs to Longview Swim Center to take a swim in the pool. Cost is $3 per dog and, according to the city of Longview, the first 50 dogs to attend will receive a free tennis ball. The concession stand at the pool also will be open for snacks and drinks.
All dogs that attend Dog Days of Summer must have tags and proof of rabies vaccination. Dogs will be screened upon entry. Additionally, no aggressive dogs or female dogs in heat will be allowed.
Other rules include that owners are responsible for their dogs and any injury or damages caused. Owners must pick up after their dogs. Dogs must be on a leash at all times unless they are swimming in the pool. Dog owners must supervise their dogs at all times.
For more information about the city's pools, visit www.longviewtexas.gov/2724/Aquatic-Events.