Rhonda Anderson has lived in Longview for nine years and been the director of grassroots engagement for Gov. Greg Abbott for five years. On Saturday, she was the first speaker to take to the amphitheater stage at Teague Park as part of the Take America Back event.
Various tents and booths were set up Saturday at the park with vendors offering shirts, decorations, trinkets and more.
"Certain people want to remold America and destroy our courageous nature," Anderson said. "They want compliance and obedience from us. They want us to be dependent on other nations. They want to destroy our sense of liberty and extract our faith so that we only believe in and follow the state."
Throughout her speech, Anderson called on East Texans to step up and defend the state and the nation from "radical leftists." She said the people of Texas believe in conservative Christian values and are pro-God, pro-life, pro-traditional family and pro-Second Amendment.
Anderson said it was the duty of Republicans to recruit the next generation, otherwise, Democrats will do it. She continued that Democrats were out registering people to vote, and the GOP needs to counter that effort by having conservative Republicans elected at every level of government.
She also touched on gubernatorial candidate Democrat Beto O'Rourke's visit to Longview on Friday.
"Beto was just in Longview yesterday and had a really too big crowd there for my comfort," Anderson said. "We've beat him twice now — let's send him packing for the last time."
She concluded her speech by making a call to action to East Texans to volunteer to make phone calls, knock on doors, register voters, become poll watchers and election workers and encourage Republicans to go to the polls.
Derrick and Debbie Watson from Texarkana sat in lawn chairs in the shade and said they chose to attend Saturday's event because Derrick Watson is an officer for Take America Back Texas. As lieutenant commander, he said he attends meetings and decides with other officers when and where to hold events such as the one Saturday.
According to him, everyone involved in the group that he's personal friends with are "staunch conservatives" that want to see the state and country go back to more constitutional values.
"Our primary goal is — and where Take America Back comes from — we wanna take the power away from the government and take it back to the people where we believe is where it belongs. And our founding fathers believed that same thing," Derrick Watson said.
Nearby, sitting in the grass and holding an Abbott sign, was Jackie Oliver, who had come to the event from Diana with her husband, Curtis. They decided to attend after receiving an email from one of the event sponsors.
Jackie Oliver said she was involved in politics and is a precinct chair and polling judge in Upshur County. She has also been a delegate to the Texas State Republican Convention, she said.
"You 'gotta do more than just show up at the box and vote," Jackie Oliver said. "It starts way before that, and we have to get people involved, and the only way is to have events like this."
She said the Republican Party doesn't want a "woke liberal person" in the governor's office this year and that people criticizing Abbott need to stop and show him their support.
"There's a lot of patriotic people that will come out to things like this if they know about it," Jackie Oliver said.