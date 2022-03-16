Melissa Swallow’s 2-year-old son Alexander, who loves being outdoors, trotted behind his mom Wednesday as she tried to get her kite in the air at Lear Park.
The pair picked up a kite upon arriving at the inaugural Longview Kite Festival taking advantage of a limited number of free kites available at the event scheduled during a week that is spring break for many area children.
Sunny skies loomed over groups of people dotting Lear Park for the festival, which included informational booths, food trucks and music from a local DJ.
Swallow and Alexander were at Longview Public Library Tuesday morning when her friend, Library Manager Bronwyn Pegues, told them about the festival.
“He (Alexander) loves to be outside, and I knew I’d see my friend (Pegues) too,” Swallow said. “I know a lot of people always say there’s not a lot to do in Longview, so I think this kind of proves that wrong.”
The Longview fire and police departments were on hand offering tours of a fire truck and a children’s identification station, respectively.
Tammy Roberts was keeping up with her three children Ellis “Cordae,” 8, Bailey Stinson, 9, and Jamia Wright, 5, as they ran to try to get their kites to take flight.
The family heard about the festival on Tuesday while visiting the Gregg County Historical Museum. Roberts was one of several people at the festival who said they had never before flown a kite.
“It’s very fascinating,” Roberts said.
Bailey had experience flying a kite before and said she had managed to get her kite off the ground once since being at the festival.
The Fong family sprinted with their kite strings behind them to keep their kites aloft. Several times Sumei Huang would get the kites off the ground for daughters Sandra, 10, and Sofia, 3, who would then take over and try to keep the kites in the air.
Fong and his family live in Longview and heard about the festival on social media.
“It’s super important because it (the festival) gets a lot of people together within the community just (to) have fun, especially in this post-COVID world that we live in right now,” he said.
Ten-year-old Sandra had never flown a kite before and said she likes it and referred to the experience as “pretty interesting.”
Liz Welch, Ezra, 5, Avi, 11, and Juliet, 2, all came from Mount Pleasant to join the festivities. Welch is a nurse at HeartsWay Hospice in Longview and said she brought her children to the event before having to go to work in the evening.
“A lot of people are going through hard times right now, so it’s awesome to have free events like these for the community to be able to participate,” Welch said.
Welch also said it was her first time to fly a kite as she worked diligently to help Ezra with his.
“And I’m a pro,” Ezra said while struggling to open a lollipop. “It went almost (as) high as my mommy.”