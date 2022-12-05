The ancient Hebrews in their exodus from Egypt around 1200 BC were promised access to a land of milk and honey. The milk represented territory to graze their flocks, and the honey stood for the fertility of the vegetation.
Some centuries later in India, the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad mentions “the honey doctrine” where all the earth is envisioned as honey that nourishes all creatures.
A few decades ago, I gave my only child a middle name, Melissa, that comes from the Greek for “honeybee.” Her full name means “industrious honeybee,” and she’s certainly lived up to that.
In a recent article in the online journal NOĒMA, Karen Bakker, a professor at the University of British Columbia,, writes a fascinating article on “how to speak honeybee.”
We have known for quite a while that honeybees communicate the distance and direction of food sources to their hive mates by using a particular kind of wiggle. After patient observation, we have cracked the code. It might turn out to be an actual language, though we are particularly resistant to describing animal communication, particularly by those with such tiny brains, as language.
Bees are amazing, though. They have remarkable eyesight, including in the ultraviolet range that we can’t perceive except through instruments we make. They can be trained to tell the difference between Monet and Picasso paintings, and to discriminate between individual human faces.
They also communicate through vibrations that we can only notice through sophisticated monitoring devices. Yet there’s more.
Using high-speed cameras, researchers have documented “democratic decision-making, including collective fact-finding, vigorous debate, consensus building, quorum and a complex stop signal enabling cross-inhibition, which prevents an impasse being reached.”
Tim Landgraf, who studies mathematics and computer science in Berlin, is trying to create tiny robots that can mimic these movements that ultimately would be accepted into the hive and could communicate with them. As Bakker says, it would be like creating a kind of Google Translate with a nonhuman species.
Bees already pollinate many of our crops. If we could talk to bees, maybe we could ask them to do things for us. Maybe they might tell us things that are unexpected and wonderful.
Bees really do have a “hive mind.” Some researchers are trying to apply the insights we glean from bee studies to apply them to distributed intelligence in computing. Who knows, maybe bees will lead us to the “singularity” when human consciousness is superseded by artificial intelligence.
Being able to listen in to bees could be very beneficial. Some groups of hunter-gatherers have learned to follow birds to nests. The birds have developed a mutually beneficial arrangement with the humans. On their own, they are not able to access honey, but if they lead humans to nests, there is enough honey left over for them.
In our modern world, bees can monitor their environment for pollution and other impacts. They can be trained to stick out their tongues when they smell drugs or military style explosives.
Indeed, the militarization of bees seems to be underway already. There are already attempts to train bees to sniff out explosives. The bees would be packed into a cartridge. After a few weeks they would all die, but then they would be replaced with a fresh cartridge.
Killing bees to help us kill each other seems sadly typical for us.
There has been a lot of concern in recent years about the collapse of bee colonies. Some would like to place most of the blame on insecticides, but habitat loss, viruses, and climate change may also be factors.
In his book “The Social Conquest of Earth” E. O. Wilson writes with admiration and fascination for these remarkable creatures.
Someday we might understand what it is like to be a bee by talking to them.