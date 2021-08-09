Tatum Music will likely soon reopen in a different building just days after the store’s longtime downtown location suffered damage in a fire that officials believe was arson.
“We did not have fire damage, but we did have a good deal of smoke and water damage,” Tatum Music Owner Doice Grant said. “We did not lose all our horns. We did not burn. It’s going to be extremely difficult, but we did not burn down.”
The repair shop suffered damage, but Grant said they have stock in warehouses and at another location in Tyler.
The Longview Fire Department responded at about 3:50 a.m. to a reported fire in the 300 block of North High Street. The fire tore through Nicholson Paint & Wallcovering and caused damage to Tatum Music and a third unoccupied business space.
William Louis Coyle Jr., 41, of Longview, was arrested in connection with the fire. He was arrested at about 6 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North High Street. He remained in the Gregg County Jail Monday on a charge of arson causing bodily injury or death with a $100,000 bond.
According to the probable cause for his arrest, Coyle was detained by Longview police at the scene of the fire.
During questioning, Coyle admitted to having a lighter, according to the document. He also told police he had broken out the glass in one of the businesses because “people were after him.” After more questioning, the suspect told investigators he grabbed some paint, put it on the floor and set it on fire.
Court documents state that damage indicates the fire was toward the front of the store where the glass was found.
“Initial crews reported heavy fire from the front with the glass already broken out,” court documents said.
Three firefighters were injured while battling the blaze. Two were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released. A third firefighter was seen at a local clinic, court documents said.
Grant said the damage to his business comes at a particularly challenging time of year as schools begin to resume classes. The store works with nearly 100 schools and has supplied schools with band instruments for 74 years.
“It’s the very biggest time of year; it’s how we make a living,” Grant said. “It’s like someone looked through a looking glass to find the most sensitive time to hit us.”
However, he said the business would likely reopen today on South High Street. His employees and volunteers worked tirelessly Monday to get everything ready to open at the new location.
“I can’t tell you of how many hundreds and hundreds of people have offered to come over here,” he said. “We have volunteers around the clock. It’s a blessing to be in East Texas. It’s very humbling.”
The building next door was damaged more heavily by fire.
Danny Nicholson, owner of Nicholson Paint & Wallcovering, was in Dallas for the weekend to watch his grandkids play soccer. His son is a firefighter and called him after he learned about the fire at the business.
Nicholson took over the business from his parents in the early 2000s, he said. They opened the business on North High Street in August 1983.
In spite of the damage inside his business, Nicholson said he found bibles and family pictures that survived. He said Saturday that the next steps for the business were not yet clear but that he and his wife would be praying about it.