Tatum Music will likely reopen in a different building Tuesday just days after the store’s longtime downtown location suffered damage in a fire officials believe was arson.
“We did not have fire damage but we did have a good deal of smoke and water damage,” Tatum Music Owner Doice Grant said. “We did not lose all our horns. We did not burn. It’s going to be extremely difficult, but we did not burn down.”
The repair shop suffered damage, but Grant said they have stock in warehouses and another location in Tyler.
The Longview Fire Department responded at about 3:50 a.m. to a reported fire in the 300 block of North High Street. The fire burned a building at the northwest corner of High and Methvin streets early Saturday, damaging Tatum Music and Nicholson Paint & Wallcovering along with an unoccupied business space.
William Louis Coyle Jr., 41, of Longview, was arrested by the Longview Fire Marshal Saturday and charged with arson causing bodily injury or death in connection with the blaze. Coyle was arrested at about 6 a.m. Saturday at 303 North High Street, documents show.
According to the probable cause for his arrest, Coyle was detained by Longview police at the scene of the fire and read his Miranda rights by a deputy fire marshal.
During questioning, Coyle admitted to having a lighter in his possession, according to the document. He also told police he had broken out the glass in one of the businesses because “people were after him.” After more questioning, the suspect told investigators grabbed some paint, put it on the floor and set it on fire.
Court documents state that the fire damage indicated the fire was toward the front of the store where the glass was found.
“Initial crews reported heavy fire from the front with the glass already broken out,” court documents said.
Three firefighters were injured while battling the blaze. Two were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released. A third firefighter was seen at a local clinic, court documents said.
Coyle was being held Monday in the Gregg County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Grant said the store will be reopening on South High Street and none too soon as area schools begin to resume classes.
“It’s the very biggest time of year; it’s how we make a living,” Grant said.
The store works with nearly 100 schools and has supplied schools with band instruments for 74 years.
“It's like someone looked through a looking glass to find the most sensitive time to hit us,” he said.
Grant, his employees and volunteers worked tirelessly Monday to get everything ready to open at the new location.
“I can't tell you of how many hundreds and hundreds of people have offered to come over here,” he said. “We have volunteers around the clock. It's a blessing to be in East Texas. It's very humbling.”
Nicholson Paint & Wallcovering was heavily burned and damaged. Danny Nicholson, owner of Nicholson Paint & Wallcovering, was in Dallas for the weekend to watch his grandkids play soccer. His son is a firefighter and called him after he learned about the fire at the business.
Nicholson took over the business from his parents in the early 2000s, he said. They opened the business on North High Street in August 1983.
“(There were) bibles that survived. Pictures of our family that survived,” he told the News-Journal Saturday. “But everything else just melted and burned up.”
For Nicholson, the next steps are not yet clear, but he said he and his wife would be praying about it.