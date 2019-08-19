Property tax revenue increases drew one man out to voice his displeasure.
New Longview resident Spencer Plumlee appeared at Gregg County's second public hearing on the proposed tax rate Monday.
Plumlee, who moved to the city from Arkansas six months ago, became the only member of the public to speak in either of the county's two hearings, as no one spoke at a hearing last Thursday.
State law requires Gregg County to conduct two public hearings because it will raise more property tax revenue this year compared with last year, even though it is keeping the same tax rate.
County Judge Bill Stoudt has said that the 26.25-cents-per-$100-valuation rate is the fourth lowest of all 254 counties in Texas, and that there hasn't been a rate increase in Gregg County in at least 17 years.
Plumlee bought a house in the Spring Hill area of Longview in February, picking the city over Tyler partly because of the "very stable tax rate," he said.
"However, that tax rate in my opinion is totally moot and very deceptive because I thought it was stable (but) I didn’t know that the (residential property values) had risen every year for the last 11 to 15 years," he said.
His new house initially was valued by the Gregg County Appraisal District about $15,000 higher than what he paid for it only a few weeks earlier, Plumlee said. He appealed to the appraisal district, which agreed to value the property at his purchase price after he showed them documents from his lender, he said.
"I think it’s unsustainable for taxes to keep going up like that, at least for my family’s income," he told commissioners. "I had hoped when I moved to Longview it would be my last move, but I can always move again."
The proposed property tax rate will help fund a proposed $52.3 million spending plan for the 2019-20 fiscal year. The Commissioners Court will vote on the rate when it meets at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 at the Gregg County Courthouse.