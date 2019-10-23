The ozone level in the Longview-Tyler area is expected to stay at a moderate level of PM2.5 through Friday, thanks to smoke from fires in the Southeast, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality reported.
The commission said slightly increased particulate background levels associated with smoke residue from seasonal fires in the southeastern states began to cause air quality to drop from good to moderate Tuesday.
PM2.5 refers to airborne particles that are 2.5 micrometers or less in width, and the slightly increased levels of particles from the fires will continue today, with the air quality index forecast reaching the middle to upper end of the moderate range in parts of the Longview-Tyler area, the commission said.
Light residual smoke is expected to linger over the area Thursday and Friday, the commission said.