The Texas Council for International Studies board of trustees accepted the resignation of a board member who is also an employee of Longview ISD and approved the organization’s budget at a Tuesday meeting.
The board met through a Zoom teleconference to comply with COVID-19 social distancing policies.
TCIS is a nonprofit group operating Longview ISD and San Antonio ISD campuses as Senate Bill 1882 schools. The six Longview campuses are Longview High School, Foster Middle School, Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School, Judson Middle School and South Ward Elementary School.
SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to schools that partner with organizations to run campuses as charters.
To avoid a conflict of interest, Linda Buie — who also is the Longview ISD dean of instruction — submitted her resignation as a TCIS board member. The board accepted her resignation, but because Buie also had served as secretary on the board, members on Tuesday voted to keep her as a nonvoting secretary.
TCIS CEO Margaret Davis said the position is not a board position.
“Under the TCIS bylaws, Linda would be eligible to serve on the board even as an employee,” she said. “However, TCIS — as a Longview ISD partner — there is a rule that would prevent her from having any kind of board connection. However, it does not prevent her, as an employee of TCIS, to serve as the board’s secretary.”
Davis said Buie will keep minutes and other notes, similar to the role the secretary to the superintendent serves at district school board meetings.
The board approved Theodore Williams to replace Buie. According to his resume, Williams was a Texas IB Schools/1882 initiative consultant in Longview in 2019.
Board members authorized a balanced budget of $1.4 million in total revenues and expenses.
The budget allocates $717,000 in payroll costs, $203,000 in contract services, $75,000 in supplies and materials and $266,000 in other operating costs.
Funds are split between Longview and San Antonio ISDs.