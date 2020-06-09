The Texas Education Agency has closed an investigation against Spring Hill ISD related to a new football scoreboard the district bought in 2017. Superintendent Wayne Guidry said in a written statement TEA found no misconduct by the district.
In 2019, the district received a letter from TEA saying it was the subject of a TEA special accreditation investigation of allegations of fiduciary violations against at least two school trustees. The probe was related to the district’s $490,526 purchase of a scoreboard for the football stadium in April 2017.
The letter said TEA would investigate complaints that trustees Frank Bufkin and Mike Henry violated their fiduciary duties as school board members through their involvement in the purchase of the scoreboard by not disclosing any actual or potential conflicts with the district, which would be a violation of Texas Local Government Code 176.003.
On Wednesday, the district received a letter from TEA that said “the district has addressed the reported concerns,” and the investigation is closed.
“Despite a cloud of suspicion, multiple inappropriate assumptions on social media and an editorial reprimand by the paper, TEA found no misconduct on Spring Hill’s part,” Guidry said. “Please note that Spring Hill ISD has an immaculate financial record, which includes a decade long history of exemplary ratings from TEA. The Spring Hill ISD administration and school board receives these ratings yearly through TEA’s Financial Integrity Ratings System.”
Guidry also said the district’s annual third-party financial audit had no findings of misuse of funds.
“Finally, the investigation from TEA confirmed that Spring Hill ISD understands the school finance system and makes appropriate financial decisions for the over 2,000 students enrolled,” he said.