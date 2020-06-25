Educators can provide virtual education in the 2020-21 school year with the assurance they still will get funding from the state.
The Texas Education Agency released guidelines Tuesday on attendance and state funding for school districts. The guidelines offer different ways to take attendance with remote learning in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said he appreciates the school will be able to generate full funding for a student who could not safely attend school in person.
TEA presented remote learning options and attendance methods.
State funding for schools is based on average daily attendance, which schools still can earn with the methods presented.
The first option is remote synchronous learning, which is two-way, live, virtual instruction between teachers and students when students are not on campus.
For remote synchronous instruction, teachers will take daily attendance remotely. Students who are not logged in at the teacher’s documented official attendance time are marked absent.
To get full funding, the district needs to provide a minimum of 180 daily instructional minutes for third-fifth grades and 240 daily instructional minutes for sixth-12th grades.
ADA funding is not available in this method for prekindergarten through second grades.
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said schools will be able to take attendance the new way because schools always have trained to take attendance at a certain time.
Another option is remote asynchronous instruction, which does not require the teachers and students to be engaged at the same time. The option could include prerecorded videos, game-based learning, pre-assigned work and assessments on paper.
According to TEA documents, for remote asynchronous instruction, districts can earn attendance through an approved plan for providing instruction with daily engagement measures. Students can earn daily attendance through daily engagement measures.
Schools are making technology purchases to allow for more virtual learning to fit into the models. Guidry said in May that the district approved purchasing $92,000 worth of Chromebook laptops.
Pine Tree ISD recently approved a lease for Chromebooks and received a technology lending grant from TEA for more purchases.
Funding remote learning allows students with health issues to stay home if parents think it is not safe to send them to school.
“It’s a win-win,” Guidry said. “It’s a win for the district, because there’s not a loss, and it’s a win for parents because they have a choice now whether they send their kid to school or participate in distance learning.”