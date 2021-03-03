School districts in the state can determine their own policy for face coverings, the Texas Education Agency announced today.
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced a statewide mask mandate would be lifted March 10 as businesses were again permitted to open to 100% of capacity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
TEA issued a statement today that says it has updated the organization’s public health guidelines for school districts. Under the updated guidance, “a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged,” according to the statement. “Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.”
The Department of State Health Services also today announced that educators and school support staff are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines immediately.