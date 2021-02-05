Teachers at Hudson PEP Elementary School on Friday took advantage of students' enthusiasm for this weekend’s big game by incorporating Super Bowl-related activities into their classroom curricula.
Connie Player, who teaches English and social studies at the Longview ISD campus, said she first started using the event as a learning tool when she was teaching in another district.
"Back in the 90’s, when the Cowboys were in the Super Bowl, I was teaching in New Diana and we got the idea of doing a Super Bowl week — we just kept doing it every year," Player said.
With her fellow Hudson PEP teachers on board and huddled up, she said they were able to come up with activities for six classrooms of third-graders.
In their science class, students studied weather forecasts for the game's location in Tampa, Florida. Math students listed all possibilities for a given score, and social studies students used Google Earth to explore the Tampa area and locate Raymond James Stadium.
"They were able to look at the stadium from all angles in 3D," Player said.
Students even participated in a Zoom meeting with Longview Lobo Assistant Athletic Director Johnny Hamilton.
Third-grader Bryson Mims, who went against the grain of his fellow classmates by predicting a Tampa Bay victory Sunday, said his favorite activity of the week was learning football skills in Steve Hambrick's P.E. class by participating in passing and receiving drills.
Player said she hopes the Super Bowl-related learning will become a yearly tradition just as it did in her previous school district.
"It's just another way we can create memories here at school," she said. "Anything we can do to make school more enjoyable is a win for teachers and a win for students."