Members of the Longview ISD community say they are concerned with how making each school a charter campus would impact teachers.
About 50 parents, employees and community members attended the final fall town hall meeting Tuesday evening at the Education Support Center to discuss Longview ISD’s districtwide charter proposal. The meeting was the fourth in a series aimed at clarifying that proposal for community members.
Senate Bill 1882 lays a path for a nonprofit charter school group to operate public school campuses. Longview ISD officials have hailed it as a way to fund innovative educational programs and receive a significant infusion of state money.
In May, Longview ISD got approval to turn six of its 13 schools into a district-within-a-district of charter campuses. Those campuses, operated by the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies, are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Forest Park Magnet School.
Kirsten Nickel, a parent in the district, said she wants to see smaller class sizes.
“You’ve got 20 to 30 kids in one class with 20 different needs,” she said. “Teachers, their control and their flexibility have been taken away from them for them to be able to meet the needs of their students. The teachers need that flexibility and that control over their own classroom.”
Nickel said she trusts teachers to educate her child.
“Coming from the top down, telling them what to do, is not the way to do it,” she said. “The teachers are overwhelmed, and the children are suffering.”
Nickel said the district already has teachers who care. She said her son’s baseball coach sat with her family recently when her son had surgery.
“Those are the kind of people that you need to be supporting and keeping in this district,” she said, “instead of throwing them under the bus and running them off.”
Nickel said the administration needs to talk to the people these decisions are affecting, specifically teachers.
“It’s top-heavy administration telling all these teachers, ‘Here, here’s what you have to do, and by God if you don’t improve these scores, you’re going to be the one to pay the price,’ ” she said.
Livenia Brannon, a teacher and parent in the district, said a survey would be a way to reach out to teachers and gather input.
Paul Pastorek, a Texas Education Agency executive adviser, said ETAA CEO Cynthia Wise and Chief Innovation Officer Craig Coleman meet every two weeks to discuss the campuses she is running.
Tiffany Angus, another parent, said she knows through people at Pine Tree ISD that Pine Tree’s superintendent, Steve Clugston, and an assistant superintendent have started meeting with teachers one-on-one.
“We have three assistant superintendents and one superintendent. They could divide it and meet with 1,200 teachers in a year’s time so that every voice of every teacher is heard at some point,” she said. “If a neighboring school district in this community can do that, I feel like that is very possible for our district to do that with the administrative staff that we have.”
Another topic discussed was teacher certification in the charter schools.
LaDarian Brown, a parent who also is a police officer and pastor, asked if the district’s charter campuses would require teachers to be certified.
Place 2 Trustee Ava Welge said there is not a certification for career technology programs, and the district would bring in industry experts to teach those types of programs. But she added that right now, all teachers at the six charter campuses are certified.
When asked about what a great school should look like, Brown said it’s one that can educate all students regardless of background.
“I’m able to educate a student that lives in poverty. I’m able to educate a student that comes from a wealthy background,” he said. “I want schools that are able to meet the needs of the students that they’re serving. That’s what I’m looking for.”
School board President Ginia Northcutt said there will be other meetings in the spring about the districtwide charter proposal. Coleman said the deadline to apply has changed to March 31.