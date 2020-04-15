On Tuesday, Sara King showed up at Parkway Elementary School in Longview to help her assistant principal. What she found, instead, was a parade in her honor — led by her grandparents.
King teaches fourth grade and is both Parkway Elementary School Teacher of the Year and Pine Tree ISD's Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Tuesday's parade featured her family and coworkers and was a complete surprise to her, she said.
She and other teachers chosen as teachers of the year in 2020 are adapting to being honored in compliance with social distancing requirements because of COVID-19.
District officials typically visit classrooms or have ceremonies to honor the teachers of the year. This year, those educators are being honored from at least 6 feet away or virtually.
However, one trend remained the same: the teachers honored were still those who go beyond just teaching children.
"I am giving it my all every day and trying my best. That’s just a justification for this is why I do what I do, to make this world a better place and make Longview a better place, because I’m trying my best with my kiddos," King said. "It’s all about relationships. This year our hashtag was 'building something special' and that’s something I was aiming to do in my classroom, was to build a family in my classroom and to make my kids feel like they are the most important kids ever and they are loved."
At Longview ISD, teachers were notified via email and were honored with special Facebook posts.
Longview High School Teacher of the Year Heather Gee said she cried when she found out she was chosen.
Gee teaches U.S. history and is the cheer coach. She said her colleagues made sure to reach out and congratulate her.
"You could tell that everybody was just doing the best they could to try to make me feel appreciated," she said. "I received a lot of email responses, a couple of people FaceTimed me, and I received some messages. Everyone wanted me to feel important, even though we aren’t on the campus. It was very sweet; everyone was very proud of me."
Many of Gee's students call her "Mama Gee," she said, because of how she takes care of them, which can sometimes include feeding them.
"I’m not there to berate them. I’m there to build them up, build their self-esteem, make sure they’re going to be successful adults," she said. "My goal is to make sure they feel good about themselves and gain some knowledge along the way."
The Johnston-McQueen Elementary School Teacher of the Year for Longview ISD, Lallie Wingo, teaches third grade. She said she started the year as a reading specialist, but was moved to take over a classroom after the first six weeks.
"It’s just nice to know my coworkers were watching and saw I took it on and tried to stay positive throughout the year," she said. "It was tough, but we did it."
Wingo said the best part of teaching for her is being involved in more than just her students' learning, but also in how they treat others, see themselves and approach life.
For Wingo, the measure of success in her classroom is how her students feel by the end of May.
"If my students at the end of the year know that I love them and I’m going to stick up for them, but I’m going to hold them accountable, then I know I’ve done my job," she said.
The Pine Tree ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year also was honored with a special surprise. Angel Cubine, the Pine Tree High School Teacher of the Year, said she was asked to come to the administration building with other Secondary Teacher of the Year nominees.
Cubine said when she arrived, she was greeted by signs that said "Congratulations, Angel" and flowers from her colleagues and the administration.
"Of course, we had to do our social distancing," she said. "So I hated not being able to hug everyone and say, 'Thank you.'"
Before teaching, Cubine was a nurse for 12 years. She said she brings real world experiences to her classroom from her nursing days.
While Cubine said she cares about the success of her students, she said she cares more about her relationships with them.
"Sometimes my classroom is the only refuge my students have," she said. "I try to pay attention to each student. I go that extra mile. You take things home a lot. A lot weighs on my heart very heavy. Having that good rapport with the students is important, so they know they can come to you as they need something."