Downtown Live continued its fall season Friday with Teazur on the Elaine Reynolds Stage at Heritage Plaza.
The free concert series began an eight-week run Sept. 17, bringing a different musical act each week to downtown Longview. The music starts at about 5:45 p.m. each Friday through Nov. 5.
Heritage Plaza is at Green and Methvin Streets in downtown Longview. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs.
Food trucks park along Heritage Plaza for the events, and beverages are available.
The remaining fall lineup is:
Oct. 1: Covie
Oct. 8: Jenn Ford
Oct. 15: Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome
Oct. 22: The Jazz Connection
Oct. 29: Noonday Band
Nov. 5: Galaxy