As a child, Olivia Jones used to watch animated movies, such as “Finding Nemo,” thinking a camera was somehow underwater recording it.
Once she learned about animation, she realized it was her dream career. Now 17, Jones is preparing to reach that goal after she graduates from Pine Tree ISD’s Excellence Compelling Extraordinary Learners High School at 6 tonight at the Pine Tree High School Theater, 900 Northwest Drive, Longview.
According to its website, Pine Tree’s ExCEL High School has flexible scheduling and is designed to meet the needs of its students with web-based curriculum and certified teachers available to provide assistance.
Principal Cleo Wadley said about 20 students are completing school Thursday, but only 10 will be part of the graduation ceremony. The other students opted to be part of the main high school’s ceremony in May.
Wadley said students apply to join ExCEL for many reasons.
“One is some students want a smaller environment in order to function,” he said. “We individualize the students’ learning so we have an environment that’s small, that’s intimate. The students know there’s a culture here of high achievement and safety, and to me, it’s not just about physical safety, but emotional safety.”
Jones said before joining ExCEL, she was dealing with depression and struggled with fitting in and learning.
After a friend applied for ExCEL, Jones said she thought it would help her, too. She started in the second semester of her junior year.
Now, Jones is feeling better about her depression and is preparing for her graduation. She said she wants to move to Dallas and attend Richland College to become an animator.
The learning environment at ExCEL is what helped her succeed, Jones said.
“If you need help, it’s easier to get help from the teacher and get the teacher’s attention,” she said. “Because everything’s on the computer, if you don’t understand something, you can go back over it and retake notes. And if you still don’t understand it, you can ask the teacher.”
Wadley said the learning environment at ExCEL allows for student success.
“We have three values that we reinforce with the kids: work ethic, integrity and peace,” he said. “I tell them, ‘If you want to be part of our family here, you have to buy into those three values,’ and the students do.”
At the main high school, Jones said she had issues asking questions in class, because she always was thinking about what others might be thinking about her or laughing at her.
At ExCEL, she said she feels like the family environment and smaller classes helped her succeed.
“I just wanted to show everyone that got me down that I could be better than what they were telling me,” she said. “I think it changed me for the better. I really think it did.”