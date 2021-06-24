Jonnita Jones was completely shattered when she learned her 16-year-old son had died after he was struck by a vehicle early this week near Lakeport.
“Heartbreaking isn’t even close,” Jones said Thursday when talking about the loss of Johnathan Walker, who would have been a junior this fall at Gilmer High School. “Shattering. Just completely shattered. Johnathan was smart, and he was so good — and things like this just don’t happen.”
Walker was on foot crossing Texas 149 about two miles southeast of Lakeport early Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle headed south on the road, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
In a statement issued Tuesday, Dark said troopers responded to the crash at 1:28 a.m. on Sunday. The statement called the area of the road where Johnathan was crossing “dark” and “unlit.” Dark said Johnathan was taken by ambulance from the scene to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
For Jones, the loss of her son doesn’t feel real.
“So many people loved him,” she said. “It’s just unbelievable.”
Jones said her son bridged gaps between groups of people, was loved “by everybody” and stood up for young people who were being bullied.
“It’s almost like everybody lost a son, everybody lost a brother, everybody lost a part of their family now that he’s gone,” she said.
Joyful, goofy, funny, loyal, easy to love and larger than life are a few ways other people who knew Johnathan described the teen.
Symry Mitchell met Walker in a middle school science class at New Diana, and the two became close friends.
“He was really funny and a goofy person,” Symry said. “He was always there for you and a great friend.”
Johnathan transferred this past year to Gilmer ISD from New Diana ISD, which said Wednesday in a statement that, "We have lost a student, friend, and community member. We grieve along with his family, his fellow student peers, his teachers, all those who came to know Johnathon over the years."
Symry’s parents, Daniel and Julie Wiebracht, said Johnathan brought a lot of joy to people’s lives.
“He was such an exuberant kid,” Daniel Wiebracht said. “He expressed his love for life and others in a way that made the life of those around him more joyous.”
“We loved Jonathan,” Julie Wiebracht said.
Walker stayed with friends, including Symry’s family and that of Kaid Brack. Brack organized a GoFundMe to raise funds for Johnathan’s funeral.
“Johnathan was just a 16 year old kid with big dreams of someday of making it out,” Brack said on the GoFundMe. “Johnathan was a beloved friend, son, cousin, and a brother to us all.”
On Thursday, the fundraiser had surpassed its goal of $6,000 having raised $6,600.
Services are set for 2 p.m. at New Diana High School.
His mother said family decided to have Johnathan’s funeral at the high school because “he affected the entire community.”