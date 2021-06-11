As children, Iyanna Taylor and Noah Newcombe attended Thrive Longview when the nonprofit organization was called Thrive360. The program had a lasting effect on them, and now the teenagers have returned, hoping to have a similar impact on their younger peers.
Thrive Longview teaches middle school-aged students about character development, healthy living and community.
Iyanna, 17, will be a senior at Longview High School. She said she returned to Thrive this summer as an intern because she wants to help children the way her mentor in the program helped her when she was younger.
“I think what really captured my attention is how involved they were,” she said. “They made sure to let us know they were available to us and they care about our needs and what we thought, how we felt, our emotions. One director in particular I remember ... she just helped along with figuring out who I want to be. At that time, I didn’t go to her, but there came a time I needed to talk to her, so I took that opportunity ... and it relieved some of the pressure and nervousness on my heart.”
This summer, she wants to provide that same support for children.
Noah, 16, is homeschooled and said he attended Thrive as a student when he was 12 or 13 and then served as a volunteer and now an intern.
He said he wants to help the students with fitness.
“Your health is really important, and so is trying to maintain that good healthy relationship with your body,” Noah said.
Thrive Longview Executive Director Clent Holmes was a volunteer when Iyanna and Noah were part of the program in middle school. Seeing them as interns this summer is a full-circle moment.
“It is a joy to know that we were a part of their development,” he said. “It’s also very gratifying that they even want to still be here after being around us for so long. Ultimately, it plugs into our mission of transforming the lives of teens. Even though the focus is middle school age, we still like to stay connected as they become high schoolers and even as adults.”
As interns, Iyanna and Noah have responsibilities such as helping in the kitchen, leading exercise sessions, helping in the life skill classes or the reception desk and other tasks.
But the mission is to transform the lives of the children taking part in the program, Iyanna said.
“They come here, and we let them know, ‘This may be your situation now, but it won’t always be that. We’re equipping you with tools so you can grow up and mature and get out of those situations,’” she said. “Even if their environment outside is bad and negative, they come here and we have a positive environment, and we’re giving them well-needed information.
“We’re encouraging them. We’re inspiring them to be better than they were yesterday. Just those little steps will lead to the transformation of their lives. We’re developing their character so they can be better leaders, better teachers, better kids in general. I’m just proud to be a part.”
Being part of Thrive as a leader has helped Iyanna see how the discipline and structure of the program helps the kids. Some of the rules, such as not having their phones during the program, helps them be more engaged with those around them.
“I’m hoping when they think back to this time, they think, ‘Oh, I remember coach Taylor. She always listened to me when I needed help.’ Or, ‘She wasn’t so focused on disciplining me she helped me see it from a different perspective.’ Or, ‘She helped me to see my life in God’s eyes,’ “ she said. “I just want them to see that ... there are structures in place to guide them and we truly care about them.”