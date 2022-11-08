Linda Luker wore a poncho made from plastic bags as she rode her bicycle in the rain, down a street in south Longview on Monday.
Luker says, rain or shine, she tries to make the daily trip to feed a colony of feral cats that live in the area.
The CHRISTUS Good Shepherd housekeeper gently pets the felines friendly enough to approach her and says she tries to care for them the best she can including having some of the animals spayed or neutered when possible.
While much of Longview and Tyler woke up to rain, the gloomy weather isn’t expected to stick around much longer according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Meteorologist Ryan Knapp said the light storms Monday morning that ran from Longview, Kilgore, Overton and Tyler brought along a warm front and pushed moisture from the Gulf to move north. The warmer temperatures explained a “muggier feeling” residents across the area experienced mid-morning to afternoon, he said.
Both Longview and Tyler are forecast to have a warming period over the next few days with temperatures only varying between the two by one or two degrees, Knapp explained. While the warmer days follow a general trend for this time of year, they’re still 10 degrees above the cities’ averages. While Tyler and Longview share an average high of 71 degrees for this time of year, the average low for Tyler is 49 degrees and Longview is 48 degrees.
Longview was set to hit 81 degrees Monday and have chances of showers Tuesday morning which will be around 20% by the afternoon, he said. Tuesday’s temps in Longview are set to be 82 degrees and then 81 degrees on Wednesday. Thursday is set to be 79 degrees and Friday will be closer to 69 degrees, he said.
Tyler was set to be in the low 80s Monday with a small chance of an isolated thunderstorm or two develop but nothing severe, Knapp said. Overnight temps in Tyler will trend warmer than what they’ve been in the last few days and go into the mid 60s, he said. Tuesday in Tyler is set to be similar in temperature but will see a decreasing cloud trend as high pressure starts to build into Thursday. Temps will drop into the upper 70s Thursday and get back into the mid 60s Friday.
Both cities can expect for Friday to feel more like seasonal temperatures due to high pressure building in behind a cold front. This cold front is set to bring about even colder weather into next week, Knapp explained.
“In the next six to 10 days I would say, so kind of about Nov. 12 to 16, the climate prediction center’s actually predicting lower than average temperatures through much of the lower 48s,” he said. “We’re gonna see probably some cooler temps and near normal precipitation.”
The decrease in temperatures next week is set to drop below the cities’ averages for this time of year, he said.