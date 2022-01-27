Crews are completing work on the installation of temporary lights at the intersection of McCann and George Richey roads, according to the city of Longview.
Once complete, the lights will flash for about a week and then become fully operational, according to the city. During that week, traffic on McCann Road will see a blinking red light signaling to stop. Meanwhile, traffic on George Richey Road will see a blinking yellow light signaling to continue with caution.
Permanent light poles will take several months to arrive and be installed, according to the city.