A woman who was fatally shot on New Year’s Eve in 2017 in Kilgore told her accused killer “just go ahead and shoot me” shortly before she died, according to court testimony Tuesday.
Dwight Patrick Scott, 55, of Gary, Indiana, is charged with murder in the death of Tracy Lynn Reedy. Reedy, 50, was shot five times and died in the parking lot below her apartment on Meadowgreen Drive where her toddler grandson lived with her. Law enforcement and neighbors of Reedy testified as his trial began Tuesday in the 188th District Court in Longview.
Assistant Gregg County District Attorney Todd Smith said in opening arguments that Scott and Reedy had known each other since they were 10 or 11 years old and that they had previously lived in the Chicago area. Some who testified referred to Scott as Reedy’s boyfriend or fiance. The two lived together.
Kilgore police responded to calls for a shooting at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2017, to the Kilgore apartment complex.
Witnesses said the two were arguing in the parking lot of the complex. Smith said during opening arguments Tuesday that witnesses heard Reedy say “just go ahead and shoot me” not long before gunshots rang out.
“It ended with her murder,” Smith said. “Incomprehensible.”
Smith further said that at one point during the investigation, Scott claimed to police that “some random guy” walked up and shot Reedy.
Kilgore police Detective Joseph Johnston was among the first to arrive at the scene the night of the shooting and found Reedy on the ground with multiple bullet wounds.
According to testimony, Reedy was shot in the back and fell forward. She was shot twice in the back of the head, twice in the abdomen/back and once on her lower extremities. A small baseball bat was found by her body.
Johnston said there were multiple bullet casings on the ground.
Clint Johnson, who was a Kilgore police officer at the time of the shooting, arrived on the scene and made his way up to check on the child in Reedy’s apartment.
“(He) was slumped over on the couch,” Johnson said. “Upset and exhausted.”
Neighbor Kendra Choice described what she heard that night: a man and a woman arguing. She said she knew Reedy had a boyfriend but did not know him by sight.
While Reedy was yelling, Choice noted the man seemed to be packing up his vehicle.
“He was like ‘leave me alone,’ ” she said.
She said Reedy was holding a small baseball bat. After a while, she heard four to five gunshots.
“Sounded like a firecracker,” Choice said. She said she went downstairs and told someone, “I think Ms. Tracy got killed.”
Choice became emotional on the stand and described the man as continuing to pack up his car, making about three trips back upstairs to Reedy’s apartment.
“He was calm like nothing happened,” she said.
An arrest warrant for Scott, signed Jan 5, 2018, by then-Judge David Brabham of the 188th District, came with a preset bond of $1 million and a charge of murder. Scott was arrested in Gary, Indiana, and booked into the Gregg County Jail on Jan. 17, 2019.
Testimony is set to continue today.