In his final moments, a Longview man who died from gunshots wounds in 2018 identified his killer as a man whose murder trial began Tuesday in Gregg County, according to testimony.
Ladadrian Deontae King, 26, was charged with murder in the death of 32-year-old Henry England Williams. A jury for the trial was selected Monday in the 124th District Court, and opening arguments began Tuesday morning.
Family and friends of Williams and King were in the courtroom.
Shortly after midnight on Sept. 29, 2018, Williams was shot multiple times on his front porch in the 1100 block of Clover Lane in Longview. Assistant Gregg County District Attorney Todd Smith said Williams was shot through his liver, through his lungs and in his arm.
“He didn't die immediately,” Smith said. “He frantically looked for anyone that could possibly help, and thankfully he had a neighbor who was with him during some of his last moments.”
His neighbor Carlton Drain was next door cleaning up from barbequing late that night when he saw Williams outside, heading inside. The two greeted each other.
Drain, who noted he has an eye disease that prevents him from seeing in great detail, said he did see two men walking down the street before hearing a confrontation and later gunshots.
Williams called for help and made it over to Drain’s house. Drain said he called 911 and helped Williams outside so the ambulance could find him.
Drain said Williams was bleeding under his left arm “pretty bad” but that he could talk.
During cross examination, King’s attorney, Jeff Jackson, asked if Williams could breathe well before police arrived.
“At the time, yes,” Drain said.
“You say, ‘at the time,’ but what about later?” Jackson said.
“Well, he died,” Drain said.
Body camera footage was shown of police speaking with Williams as first responders arrived. Williams was shirtless, bleeding, hunched over and leaning on a ramp railing with his head down.
Williams died before he made it to the hospital. Before his death, Williams told investigators who killed him. According to testimony, he said it was “Black-D.”
Jackson noted in opening statements that Williams’ naming of “Black-D” was not caught on police body camera or dash camera footage.
“I’ll tell you upfront, that’s a mistake,” Smith said to the jury. “It shouldn’t have happened, but it did.”
Smith called the officers Danny Isnohood and Matthew Prescott to testify.
Isonhood did not have a body camera turned on and said it is rare for him not to have one on. He said there was either a camera malfunction or he did not turn it on.
Prescott did have body camera and dash camera footage. However, when the footage was uploaded at the police station, it was not logged into the case and was thus deleted by the program.
Isonhood and Prescott said they heard Williams say, “I know who did this.”
At least two officers at the scene knew of “Black-D” and knew him as King. Police also used a Texas Department of Public Safety gang database to help identify King as the suspect, according to reports.
“He was able to tell multiple officers who did this to him,” Smith said. He identified two other people involved in the incident.
“He was the only one with the proper motivation and association with Henry Williams to want to commit this offense with two other proteges that evening,” Smith said.
Jackson said all of the evidence points to another man as the murderer.
The trial is set to resume Wednesday.