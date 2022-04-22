More than one state agency is investigating allegations of wrongdoing at a charter school system that operates within Longview ISD.
The Texas Education Agency this month revealed it is looking into East Texas Advanced Academies for possible violations of state procedures designed to protect standardized testing integrity. The charter school system has operated within Longview ISD since 2019, when it began overseeing six LISD campuses.
Also, a Tyler attorney said this week that allegations of abuse at East Texas Advanced Academies' J.L. Everhart Elementary School involve at least four non-verbal autistic children. He said the district in recent weeks showed those children's parents videos of the students being abused in a special education classroom at J.L. Everhart. Online TEA records list two people who worked with special education students at J.L. Everhart, as well as the former curriculum support employee and former campus principal, as "under review by the TEA Investigations Division."
Information about the investigations were revealed through requests the News-Journal submitted to several state and local agencies in an effort to answer questions about largely unexplained personnel changes within East Texas Advanced Academies. Earlier this year, the former CEO of ETAA, Cynthia Wise, resigned without explanation and received a $350,000 payment. Multiple principal reassignments were made at ETAA campuses around the same time. ETAA and LISD officials have provided little explanation for the changes.
ETAA also oversees East Texas Montessori Prep, Bramlette Steam Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy and Forest Park Magnet IB.
ETAA is not associated with East Texas Charter Schools on Alpine Road in Longview.
Those investigating agencies have asked the Texas Attorney General's Office to determine whether all or parts of the information the News-Journal requested are exempt from open records laws. As part of that process, which is outlined in the state's open government rules, each agency has provided the News-Journal with its letter to the attorney general's office explaining why they believe the information should legally be withheld. The AG's office has not yet issued determinations on those agencies' requests, but the agencies' letters contained some details that shed light on issues at East Texas Advanced Academies.
Child abuse allegations
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and Longview Police Department previously indicated in letters they sent to the Texas AG’s office that they are investigating child abuse allegations within ETAA.
Tyler attorney Shane McGuire this week said his investigation into the reports revealed the special education children were "struck, improperly restrained and excessively and inappropriately disciplined." He described conversations he's had with parents of the children after they were shown videos in recent weeks of the classroom incidents.
"We know of at least four nonverbal, autistic children who were subject to the abuse," McGuire said.
He said he's exploring possible next steps.
"We need to see how the Longview Police Department's investigation plays out," he said.
Jud Murray, a former Longview ISD school board member, is the newly designated president of the East Texas Advanced Academies Board of Directors. He said board members legally can't comment on the personnel changes and investigations.
However, he said, personally speaking, that the abuse allegations the News-Journal asked him about are "horrific."
"If laws have been broken, we certainly want ... those people brought to justice, and we want justice done," he said.
The Texas Education Agency's website lists the following people who worked at J.L. Everhart during this school year as "under review:" Linda Lister, whose job is described in one school document from November 2021 as "curriculum support"; former Principal Cassandra James; special education teacher Cecilia Gregg; and Cynthia Talley, an aide whose certification expired in November. The online records do not indicate why they are under review. Another aide in the special education classroom isn't listed on the TEA website as being under review, and the website says her educational aide II certification expired in 2011. Attempts to reach the educators had not been successful as of Thursday.
LISD spokesman Matthew Prosser acknowledged the ETAA review and said, "we are unable to comment, other than to reinforce that we are working cooperatively with the authorities and have proceeded, in all instances, at their discretion."
Longview ISD praised Gregg and Talley in 2021 posts on Facebook:
"Meet Cecelia Gregg, who's been with LISD for 25 years. To know her is to understand how generous, sweet, and thoughtful she is with her students. Ms. Gregg works in the Life Skills department at J.L. Everhart. Thank you for serving in areas that takes patience, understanding, and the love of a Lobo," one of the posts said.
The post about Talley said she was in her second year with LISD and served in J.L. Everhart's Life Skills program for special education students.
"Her campus is thankful for her ability to shape students' lives through education. LOBO nation thanks you for being a visual representation of excellence," the post said.
Testing investigation
In its letter to the attorney general's office, the Texas Education Agency did not indicate the specific nature of the possible testing security violations it is investigating at East Texas Advanced Academies.
Testing security procedures for standardized testing such as the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) are outlined in state law and in other procedural instructions through the Texas Education Agency.
The TEA website says, “Maintaining the security and confidentiality of the Texas Assessment Program is critical for ensuring fair and equal testing opportunities for all Texas students. Given the many uses of student performance data and the need to assure educators, parents, students, and the public that test results are meaningful and valid, it is imperative that all individuals participating in the Texas Assessment Program preserve the integrity of test content and student data through strict adherence to the instructions and procedures contained in the manuals and other resources produced for the program.”
The TEA says on its website that “serious violations” of those procedures are outlined in the Texas Administrative Code. They include such actions as: “directly or indirectly assisting students with responses to test questions”; “ tampering with student responses”; “discussing or disclosing secure test content or student responses”; and “fraudulently exempting or preventing a student from participating in the administration of a required state assessment," among other violations.
"Procedural testing irregularities are less severe, more common, and typically the result of minor deviations in testing procedures," the website says.
The Texas Education Agency's letter to the AG's office referenced the documents it wants to withhold, saying, “The submitted information we have marked is related to open investigations of allegations that educators engaged in inappropriate conduct.”
The education agency also says some of the information “was collected by TEA’s Divisions of Investigations and Compliance and Inquiries …. in conjunction with pending special investigations authorized by section 39.003(a)(8) of the Education Code, which permits special investigations to be conducted in response to an allegation regarding or an analysis using a statistical method result indicating a possible violation of an assessment instrument security procedure, and section 39.003(a)(17), which permits special investigations to be conducted as the Commissioner determines necessary.”