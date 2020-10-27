A 38-year-old former nurse in Bowie County has been sentenced to federal prison for stealing fentanyl and other drugs from a health clinic in Texarkana, U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox announced.
Clifford Russell Harris pleaded guilty June 16 to tampering with a consumer product and was sentenced Oct. 22 to two years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III.
According to information presented in court, Harris, who was a registered nurse at the time, broke into the secure drug storage area at Healthcare Express in Texarkana and tampered with vials of fentanyl stored there. Harris extracted the fentanyl from the vials and refilled the vials with another liquid. Harris then returned the vials to the drug stock where they were available for administration to patients.
Because the vials were labeled as fentanyl but did not contain fentanyl, Harris placed patients in danger of death or bodily injury, the U.S. attorney's office said. Harris admitted he had acted with reckless disregard of the danger to patients and that his actions manifested an extreme indifference to that risk.
In the five months leading to his fentanyl theft, Harris stole 600 vials of morphine and Demerol from Healthcare Express where he was entrusted with the receipt and storage of those controlled substances, according to the U.S. attorney's office.