An agreement between the city of Longview and the Texas A&M Forest Service will help clear land to be used for the fire department's new fire training facility.
The City Council on Thursday approved a memorandum of understanding with the forest service for the work.
The new training center, which will be funded through the 2018 bond package, will be built on about 90 acres in the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road.
Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said the work would involve clearing land in the perimeter of the site. This would serve as wildland fire training for the forest service since the work will involve clearing fallen trees and creating fire breaks.
The agreement will allow for the forest service to provide supervision and assistance with its equipment and personnel.
Also Thursday, the council approved an application for a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. According to information from the city, FEMA annually provides funds to states to assist with hazard mitigation projects .
Grant funding is distributed to cities and local entities through the state via a competitive grant process.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management is the state agency that disperses the funds, and applications are due this month. The grant comes with a 25% local match requirement.
If awarded, the fire department would use the money for enhancements at Fire Station No. 7, a project included in the 2018 bond package.
The project will see the existing Fire Station No. 7 on Gilmer Road be replaced with a new facility. Public Works Facility Manager Kevin Chumbley previously estimated that construction on the new facility wouldn't begin until early 2023.
Information from the city states that grant funding would be used for "hardening" a portion of the new fire station with a shelter/saferoom for residents who live in trailer homes/multi-family complexes in the immediate area.
Grant funding also would be used to purchase a generator to use during extended power outages among other hazard mitigation improvements.
The grant application is not to exceed $1.5 million and, if approved, the match requirement will be taken from 2018 public safety bond funds.