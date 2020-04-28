The Texas Council for International Studies board has approved a partnership contract with Longview ISD, paving the way for the district to apply to make all campuses charter schools with the Texas Education Agency.
The TCIS board met in a virtual meeting Tuesday to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. The meeting agenda was posted on the Longview ISD and TCIS websites, though it is unclear when. According to state law, public meetings must be posted in time to give at least 72 hours' notice to the public.
TCIS is a nonprofit organization that is part of Texas IB Schools. If the final partnership with the district is approved, TCIS will implement the International Baccalaureate program at the six campuses it wants to operate. The district previously said it was pursuing districtwide International Baccalaureate.
According to ibo.org, IB is designed to teach students to think critically and independently.
TCIS would take over Longview High School, Foster Middle School, Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School, Judson STEAM Academy and South Ward Elementary School as Senate Bill 1882 schools. Currently, TCIS runs SB 1882 campuses in San Antonio ISD.
SB 1882 is legislation that provides financial incentive to districts that enter partnerships with nonprofit organizations to take over public campuses.
The nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies has operated six Longview ISD campuses as charters since the TEA granted approval in May 2019.
The district plans to submit an application Thursday to the TEA to make its remaining schools SB 1882 campuses. Plans call for Longview Educates and Prospers to be a third charter partner with the district.
TCIS contract
The initial three-year contract between TCIS and Longview ISD would renew automatically if the charter partner meets the performance goals set for the campuses. The Longview ISD board can vote to terminate or not renew the contract during the three years.
TCIS also will create a local advisory council made up of Longview ISD district residents, according to the contract. The council will meet monthly and allow for public comment.
Currently, the TCIS board meets in San Antonio.
According to the contract, the TCIS board is responsible for performance goals being met and overseeing management of the schools.
The performance goals are based on campuses' overall ratings from TEA, improving the student progress domain on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, becoming certified IB campuses and sound financial practices.
The TCIS board will have another virtual meeting at 3 p.m. June 23.
LEAP contract
Another possible Longview ISD charter partner, Longview Educates and Prospers, met and approved a performance contract Thursday.
LEAP’s contract is similar to the agreement with TCIS, but with different performance goals for the Early Graduation High School and East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy.
The first performance goal with LEAP is getting the campuses authorized with the IB career-related program. The second is improving TEA letter grading and the campuses.
The final two other performance measures are sound financial practices and compliance with state and federal reporting requirements.