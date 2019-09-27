From staff reports
Fresh off picking up an award in Fort Worth, an East Texas band is set to hit the Elaine Reynolds Stage in downtown Longview this evening.
Jenn Ford and the Wide Eyed Devils were named the 2019 Texas Country Music Showdown’s Grand Champion by the Texas Country Music Association.
It was part of the association’s awards weekend in which 10 bands competed Saturday at the Fort Worth Stockyards. Winners were announced Sunday at Billy Bob’s Texas, with Ford co-hosting the show.
The band is scheduled to perform at 5:30 p.m. today at Heritage Plaza at the corner of Methvin and Green streets as part of this fall’s Downtown Live lineup.
Ford, of Kilgore, is lead vocalist. Her bandmates are Warren Worsham on bass and background vocals, Chris Dean on guitar and background vocals, Danny Davis on keys and David Sweat on the drums. Worsham, Davis and Sweat all live in Longview, while Dean is a Marshall resident.
As part of its award in Fort Worth, the band earned a two-night paid gig at the Silverton Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas that includes a travel allowance and a three-night hotel stay.