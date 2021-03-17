Texas COVID-19 figures the state reported Wednesday show that not only are the number of cases back on the decline, so are COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The number of new confirmed and probable cases is back under 4,800 at 4,746, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported. COVID-19 hospitalizations numbered 3,915 Tuesday, the most recent day available, 84 cases fewer than Monday.
Johns Hopkins University researchers say the rolling average of daily new cases has fallen by 2,563 cases over the past two weeks, a 35% decrease.
Officials said 2,731,270 cases have now been reported in Texas during the year-old pandemic. Of those, an estimated 111,196 cases were active Wednesday.
The Johns Hopkins researchers say the 179 new COVID-19 deaths the state reported Wednesday raised the Texas pandemic toll to 46,676.
East Texas
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region continued a downward trend with data released Wednesday by the state.
COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 3.83% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, state data showed. The number marked the third straight day for the rate to be below 4%. Prior to this period, the rate had not been below 4% since July 27.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported four new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and one additional death.
The county has had 2,383 cases and 101 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported two additional cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,159 positive cases, according to the state, and 101 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by one to 1,306, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 67.
NET Health on Wednesday evening had not updated new cases, recoveries and deaths for Gregg and the six other counties it serves by deadline. The district said previously that it only will update numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.