The Texas Department of Public Safety will increase traffic enforcement over the Thanksgiving holiday and following weekend, the department announced Monday.
The department said troopers will be looking for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding and violating other traffic laws.
“This Thanksgiving more people will be out and it’s important to remember it’s up to each one of us to keep the roads safe,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a statement. “DPS will do its part to keep Texas safe by holding people accountable, and we want everyone who may be driving for the holiday to do their part by obeying all traffic laws, so everyone gets to their destinations unharmed.”
DPS safety tips for people driving during the Thanksgiving holiday and following weekend include:
- Don’t drink and drive.
- Move over or slow down for police, fire, EMS or Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.
- Buckle up.
- Slow down.
- Eliminate distractions while driving.
- Drive defensively.
- Don’t drive fatigued.
- On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only.
- Don’t cut in front of large trucks or brake quickly in front of them.
- Check your vehicle to make sure it’s properly maintained and always ensure cargo is secure.
- Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.
- Monitor weather and road conditions.