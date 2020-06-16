Longview ISD’s charter applications have been approved, provided the district gives clarification on a couple of matters that were unclear in the application to the Texas Education Agency.
The approval means all Longview ISD campuses will be transformed into charter schools.
SB 1882 is legislation that allows schools to partner with nonprofit entities to become charter campuses for financial incentive.
The district will partner with the Texas Council of International Studies and Longview Educates and Prospers.
LEAP will take over the Longview Early Graduation School and East Texas Advanced Manufacturing Academy.
TCIS will operate Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School, South Ward Elementary School, Judson STEAM Academy, Foster Middle School and Longview High School.
East Texas Advanced Academies already operates East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy and Forest Park Middle School as charters.
