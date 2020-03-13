Gov. Greg Abbott will be joined by the state's top emergency and health officials for a noon news conference today in Austin.
Abbot said he, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt will take questions on the state's plans to combat coronavirus.
Thursday, Abbott had a call with lawmakers, mayors and county judges to update them on the state's strategies and ensure local officials are prepared to to respond to confirmed cases in their jurisdictions. He also encouraged local officials to track and report expenses related to COVID-19 for potential reimbursement from the federal government.