The Texas Municipal League recognized state Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, as Legislator of the Year when the organization held its annual conference in San Antonio earlier this week.
TML Executive Director Bennett Sandlin cited Clardy’s efforts to empower residents to make decisions affecting their communities at the local level.
“We’ve seen numerous attempts by state officials over the last couple of legislative sessions to erode local decision making. However, Rep. Clardy has continuously defended the ability of Texans to have a voice in shaping the character of their local communities and neighborhoods,” Sandlin said.
Clardy said he was honored to receive the award.
“Contrary to what some in Austin may say, I believe in local control,” he said.
Clardy represents House District 11, which covers Rusk, Cherokee and Nacogdoches counties.