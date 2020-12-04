Texas health officials Friday moved nursing home residents to the front of the line for coronavirus vaccines after initially deciding that only health care workers would have access to the first round of doses that are expected to arrive this month.
The reversal comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week issued nonbiding guidance that called for putting nursing home residents first along with frontline medical staff. Advocacy groups have also pressed states to give nursing home residents first access to a vaccine, pointing to outbreaks that have spread through long-term care facilities since the start of the pandemic.
The change was recommended by a state panel of health experts and lawmakers following the new guidance from the CDC, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said an initial round of 1.4 million vaccine doses is expected to arrive as soon as Dec. 14. State health officials say the first allocation of more than 224,00 doses of a vaccine made by Pfizer will be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 counties.
Early estimates from Texas health officials identified more than 1 million workers in frontline medical jobs. The vulnerable population in Texas includes more than 137,00 nursing home residents and nearly 4 million residents over the age of 65, according to a draft of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan released in October.
Texas has a statewide population of about 29 million.
Texas this week surpassed 9,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients for the first time since summer. Texas reported more than 13,000 confirmed cases Friday and 255 additional deaths. The virus is blamed for more than 22,200 deaths in Texas, which is the second-highest number of fatalities in the country.
Meanwhile, public health officials on Friday announced 21 new confirmed cases in Gregg County, although the cumulative number of cases rose by just 10 from the previous day.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported the county has had 3,426 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 858 of those active cases. The county’s confirmed recoveries from the virus increased by one to 2,500 and confirmed coronavirus fatalities remained at 67.
NET Health spokesman Terrence Ates attributed the difference in the number of new cases reported Friday and the number of total cases Friday compared to the previous day to how addresses are reported to the district.
“Our epidemiologists explained to me the daily occurrence of persons who may provide an incorrect address when their registration paperwork is completed, or that the person's actual address is not within Gregg County but is within a neighboring county,” he said.
Ates also said each day’s reports are provisional and “subject to change.”
On Friday, active coronavirus cases in Gregg County Jail inmates remained at 14.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 47 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional confirmed death.
The county has had 6,160 cumulative confirmed cases and 139 total confirmed fatalities. Confirmed recoveries from the virus on Friday rose by one to 4,204, and the county had 1,817 confirmed active cases, according to the health district.
The numbers did not include 4,205 probable cases, 1,654 probable recoveries and 64 deaths in which COVID-19 was the probable cause.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Friday, there were 237 patients with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, down from 242 on Thursday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 1,259 cumulative cases and 46 deaths connected to the virus.
The state reported three new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 1,248 positive cases, according to the state, and 36 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by two for a cumulative total of 631, and the county’s deaths remained at 22.