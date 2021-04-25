The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department says it is investigating a fish kill at Lake Murvaul in Panola County.
The department was notified April 16 about a fish kill at the lake, and officials went out this past week to record the event and determine the cause.
The team found several species of dead fish, including Channel Catfish, Bullhead Catfish, Black Crappie, Largemouth Bass, shad and Alligator Gar, at numerous locations.
“Water quality data, such as pH, temperature and dissolved oxygen, were all within normal ranges on the day of the investigation,” the department said in a statement. “A Channel Catfish was collected and sent to lab personnel for evaluation, and results are expected in a week or two. TPWD is still in the process of determining the cause of the fish kill.”