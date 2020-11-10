From staff and wire reports
Texas recorded 10,865 coronavirus cases Tuesday, setting a daily record that surpassed by 74 cases an old mark set July 15, state officials said.
The new peak surge brings the state’s case total ever closer to the 1 million-case mark with 974,230 cases reported since the pandemic began in early March, according to state figures. Of those, an estimated 132,146 cases are active, the most since Aug. 17, and 6,170 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, the most since Aug. 18.
The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
Ninety-four new deaths Tuesday brought the pandemic death toll in Texas to 18,863, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Meanwhile, cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 are surging in the Laredo area as the borderlands remained a COVID-19 hotbed Tuesday, health officials said.
Laredo health officials reported 331 new cases Tuesday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the most since the Aug. 10 peak of 374 cases. That brought the area’s case count for the pandemic since the beginning of March to 16,558. Of those, 934 cases are active, the most in two months, and 73 require hospitalization. One new death was reported Tuesday, bringing the city’s COVID-19 death toll to 367.
The surge comes as El Paso, another border city, grapples with a recent tsunami of cases. Another 1,292 cases were reported in El Paso County on Tuesday, bringing its pandemic count to 65,651 with 27,895 cases now active and 1,076 requiring hospitalization. Nine new deaths brought the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 682.
The higher counts come amid intensive testing in both places and statewide.
East Texas
Public health officials on Tuesday reported 38 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County along with 19 recoveries from the virus.
The county has had 2,754 confirmed cases, 2,224 recoveries and 43 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health.
On Tuesday, there were 487 confirmed active cases in the county and four active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Tuesday reported six new cases of COVID-19 after announcing 28 new cases Monday from the weekend.
The county’s new cases brought its cumulative total to 1,172 with 1,067 recoveries and 35 coronavirus-related deaths.
On Tuesday, the county had 70 known active cases.
NET Health reported 56 newly confirmed cases in Smith County on Tuesday for a cumulative total of 4,975. The health district also reported 123 additional confirmed recoveries. The county has had 3,701 confirmed recoveries and 77 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
On Tuesday, there were 155 patients with confirmed or probable COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, up from 150 on Monday.
The state on Tuesday reported 13 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,072 positive cases, according to the state, and 29 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by seven to a cumulative 550, and the county’s deaths remained at 15.