Republican Party of Texas Chairman Allen West is scheduled to speak Tuesday in Texarkana.
West, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, served 22 years in the military. He was elected to Congress in 2010 representing Florida’s 22nd District.
He also is the former executive director of the National Center for Policy Analysis in Dallas and is a former director of the Booker T. Washington Initiative (BTWI) for the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
In July, West was elected chairman of the Republican Party of Texas.
The event, set to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn/Texarkana Convention Center, is hosted by the Texas Republican Woman of Texarkana.
The hotel and convention center is at 2910 S. Cowhorn Creek Loop off Interstate 30.
Tickets are $20 per person and include dinner.
To confirm reservations, email email Cammie Moody at cmoody@crispfreeze.com or call (903) 293-6965. Payment is accepted by check or cash for tickets at the door, but space is limited. Social distancing protocols will be observed.
For event details, contact Doug Williams at dw_williams@hotmail.com or call (903) 278-1269.