The Texas Senate on Saturday acquitted Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on all 20 articles of impeachment.
Paxton was accused of bribery, disregarding his official duty, making false statements and abusing the public trust.
Those allegations including accusations of misusing the powers of the attorney general’s office to help his friend and donor Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor.
Impeachment prosecutors also argued that Paxton went to great lengths to conceal an alleged extramarital affair from his wife and religious voters who have supported him.
Paul was accused of hiring Paxton’s girlfriend in exchange for the attorney general using his public office to help the real estate investor’s faltering businesses.
House impeachment managers submitted nearly 4,000 pages of evidence ahead of Paxton’s trial in the Senate.
This story will be updated.