Audrey Spanko, Democratic candidate for Texas Senate District 1, is set to participate in a virtual forum Friday on public education.
The forum, moderated by Longview District 2 Councilwoman and Longview ISD teacher Nona Snoddy, is set to begin at 6 p.m.
Spanko faces Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, in the November general election.
"I believe we need to invest more dollars in public education, and I look forward to sharing my ideas with the citizens of Longview and East Texas," she said.
The event will be streamed live on Spanko’s campaign Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AudreySpankoTXSD1 .